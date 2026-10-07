Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said DALI’s expansion could provide farmers with a ready buyer and potentially support contract-growing arrangements.

“I am pleased with the outcome of our meeting because DALI can provide a ready market for our local farm products and potentially become a contract-growing partner for our farmers. This can help give them more stable markets, encourage them to produce more, and ultimately raise their incomes,” Tiu Laurel said.

To support direct sourcing from farmers, DALI is considering setting up warehouses near major production areas in Benguet and Pangasinan, where produce could be consolidated before being transported to its Metro Manila stores.

The DA will also help connect DALI with reliable cooperatives capable of supplying its expanding store network.

The potential partnership could tap government investments in agricultural logistics, including the planned 46-hectare Clark Food Hub and facilities being considered in Tiaong, Quezon; Lipa, Batangas; Manolo Fortich; and Cebu.

A cold-storage facility planned near the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center could further support the handling and distribution of vegetables sourced from farmers.

DALI currently has 1,403 stores serving more than 10 million customers a month and is opening roughly one store a day. It is targeting 1,600 stores by the end of 2026 and has mapped an expansion toward 16,000 stores by 2035.

Its first major agricultural sourcing initiative involved potatoes, with the retailer now looking for reliable cooperatives and farmer groups that can supply highland and lowland vegetables.