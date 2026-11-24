Ayala Land Inc. is expanding its housing business in Tarlac City after selling out its industrial and commercial lots within the 290-hectare Cresendo estate, banking on growing business activity and job creation to drive residential demand.

Through subsidiary Avida Land, the property giant has launched Amberfield Settings Cresendo, its first residential development in the estate, as part of a broader push to capture housing demand outside Metro Manila.

“For Ayala Land, the development of residential communities within its larger estates allows it to build on existing and planned commercial, institutional and infrastructure investments,” the company said on Monday.

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The expansion follows the sellout of all lots in Cresendo’s 32-hectare industrial park, where industrial development is expected to progress toward 2028.

Once fully operational, the industrial park is projected to generate around 2,000 jobs, potentially creating a new market for residential properties and commercial establishments.

Commercial sales have also gained traction, with all 48 lots across the estate’s first two commercial phases sold.

Meanwhile, The Shops at Cresendo is approximately 80 percent leased, while annual foot traffic climbed 40 percent to around 400,000 visits.

Ayala Land is looking to build on this activity by offering residential lots starting at 100 square meters, targeting families seeking homes near emerging employment and commercial centers.