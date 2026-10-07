ASEAN postal leaders have unveiled the ASEAN Fruits 2026 special commemorative stamps, featuring a signature fruit from each member state to celebrate the region’s biodiversity, culture and shared identity.
Department of Budget and Management Secretary Kim Robert de Leon and Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony led the unveiling.
The collection features iconic fruits from across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines’ Carabao mango, highlighting the agricultural heritage and character of each ASEAN member state.
“Each stamp tells a story, not only of a nation’s treasured fruit, but of the friendship and partnership that unite ASEAN,” Postmaster General Maximo Sta. Maria III said.
The ASEAN Fruits 2026 stamps also highlight the role of philately in connecting people, cultures and communities across borders.
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