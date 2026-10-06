Police said the victim entered a 7-Eleven store to buy coffee and left his helmet, with an attached intercom, hanging on his motorcycle’s side mirror.

When he returned, both items were missing.

CCTV footage reviewed by the victim allegedly showed two men taking the helmet and fleeing the area.

The victim later found what appeared to be his helmet and intercom being offered for sale on Facebook Marketplace and sought police assistance.

The operation resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of a Gille helmet valued at P2,900 and a Gearelec C2 Pro intercom valued at P5,500.

Police said another suspect remained at large, while charges were being prepared for filing in court.