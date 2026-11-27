Retirees recognized for years of dedication and public service

Southern Police District officials and retiring police officers gather during the “Salamat-Kapatid” recognition ceremony at the SPD Grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, on 27 November 2026.

The Southern Police District (SPD) honored its retiring police officers on Friday, 27 November, in recognition of their years of service to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the communities under its jurisdiction.

The recognition ceremony, held under the “Salamat-Kapatid” Program at the SPD Grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, was led by District Director Police Brigadier General Rodel A. Pastor.

Pastor acknowledged the retirees’ professionalism, sacrifices and contributions to law enforcement and public service throughout their careers.

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He also recognized the support of their families, whose understanding and sacrifices enabled the officers to fulfill their responsibilities.

The district director encouraged active police personnel to emulate the retirees’ commitment, discipline and sense of duty as they continue serving the public.