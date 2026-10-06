Jameson Blake is savoring a milestone for his film “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” after the project received several recognitions, including an acting honor for his performance.

The actor shared his gratitude on social media, saying he is still taking in the experience of bringing the story to the screen and seeing the team’s efforts acknowledged.

“Still taking it all in. From bringing the story of ‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold’ to life to being recognized for the performance, this moment means a lot to me. Yet another reason to inspire and to be inspired,” Blake wrote.

He also thanked the people who became part of the journey, particularly the students and supporters who rallied behind the project.

“Grateful for the people, the students, the story, and to everyone who showed up to support,” he added.

“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” earned recognition for Outstanding Acting Performance, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design, giving Blake and the team several reasons to celebrate.

The actor likewise expressed his appreciation to director Drew Valencia, AM Films and Cine Nationale for giving him the opportunity to be part of the project.

“Maraming Salamat Direk Drew Valencia, AM Films & Cine Nationale for this opportunity! More stories. More dreams. More films,” Blake said.

For Blake, the recognition appears to be more than another addition to his career achievements. It serves as encouragement to continue pursuing meaningful stories and performances while drawing inspiration from the people who support his work.

With four honors for “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Blake is looking ahead with renewed enthusiasm—and, as he put it, hopes for “more stories, more dreams, more films.”