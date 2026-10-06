To further improve the skills of workers in the tourism sector, the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) conducted a 10‑day Food and Beverage Services upskilling program to 24 Midori Clark Hotel and Casino employees.
According to CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, the CDC and TESDA is shifting gears from training jobseekers to strengthening the skills of workers already in the industry. The official led the graduation rites of the 24 employees at the Midori Clark Hotel and Casino on 5 October 2026.
“We’re not just after applicants anymore, we’re now upskilling. Programs like this inspire and challenge our workforce to keep raising standards,” she added.
The CDC chief stressed that investing in existing workers is vital as Clark prepares for major events, including the JCI World Congress in November, which is expected to draw 6,000 delegates.
“It doesn’t just speak of the destination or Clark’s history,” she added. “It speaks of people.”
Clark was named Asia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination at the 2025 World Travel Awards, a recognition Devanadera said rests not only on facilities but on service quality.
TESDA and private sector partner Gonzalo Puyat School of Arts and Trades provided trainers and covered assessment fees, while Midori Hotel supplied training equipment and resources. CDC facilitated and coordinated the program.
Twenty participants passed the TESDA National Competency Assessment for FBS NC II, while four others continue to hold valid NC II certificates.
The initiative forms part of continuing efforts to strengthen service standards and workforce readiness in Clark’s hospitality sector.
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