“We’re not just after applicants anymore, we’re now upskilling. Programs like this inspire and challenge our workforce to keep raising standards,” she added.

The CDC chief stressed that investing in existing workers is vital as Clark prepares for major events, including the JCI World Congress in November, which is expected to draw 6,000 delegates.

“It doesn’t just speak of the destination or Clark’s history,” she added. “It speaks of people.”

Clark was named Asia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination at the 2025 World Travel Awards, a recognition Devanadera said rests not only on facilities but on service quality.

TESDA and private sector partner Gonzalo Puyat School of Arts and Trades provided trainers and covered assessment fees, while Midori Hotel supplied training equipment and resources. CDC facilitated and coordinated the program.

Twenty participants passed the TESDA National Competency Assessment for FBS NC II, while four others continue to hold valid NC II certificates.

The initiative forms part of continuing efforts to strengthen service standards and workforce readiness in Clark’s hospitality sector.