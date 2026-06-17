OFWs laud TESDA for bringing certification services overseas

Through its Overseas Assessment Program (OAP), TESDA enables OFWs to undergo competency assessments and earn National Certificates and Certificates of Competency without returning to the Philippines, saving them time and money while enhancing their professional qualifications.

In Riyadh, TESDA, in partnership with the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), conducted assessments for Caregiving NC II, Health Care Services NC II, Massage Therapy NC II, and Barista NC II.

The agency also launched its first-ever OAP in Al Khobar in collaboration with the Department of Migrant Workers, Procare Hospital, and the Saudi-Canadian Training & Simulation Center, offering assessments for Caregiving NC II and Health Care Services NC II.

In Jeddah, TESDA and the DMW provided assessment services for Caregiving NC II, Caregiving (Elderly) NC II, Health Care Services NC II, Massage Therapy NC II, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II and NC III, PV Systems Installation NC II, and Early Childhood Care Development NC III.

The combined activities in Saudi Arabia assessed 1,056 OFWs, with 946 successfully earning National Certificates for a 90 percent certification rate.

In Hong Kong, 57 OFWs underwent assessment for Massage Therapy NC II, with 49 obtaining National Certificates, resulting in an 86 percent certification rate.

Nuraina Sabdani, an infection control nurse based in Riyadh, welcomed the initiative, saying it gives OFWs greater flexibility by eliminating the need to return to the Philippines for assessment.

“Napaka-grateful po namin na may ganitong initiative ang government. That way, hindi na kailangang umuwi ng mga OFW natin sa ‘Pinas just to have an assessment. This gives them more flexibility,” she said.

Rosalee Matanog, an OFW in Hong Kong, also thanked the government for prioritizing overseas workers.

“Napakaswerte po ng mga OFW na katulad ko kasi talagang pinaglaanan talaga nila ng time yung mga OFW. Concerned talaga sila sa aming OFW,” she said.

During his visit to Hong Kong, TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan also signed a memorandum of agreement to strengthen cooperation on skills development, assessment, certification, scholarship support, and reintegration services for OFWs and their families.

“Through initiatives like the Overseas Assessment Program, we are ensuring that Filipino workers—wherever they are in the world—have access to opportunities for upskilling, certification, and dignity in work,” Benitez said.