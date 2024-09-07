US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact

A person in the state of Missouri has become the first in the United States to test positive for bird flu without a known exposure to infected animals, authorities said Friday.

The adult patient, who has underlying conditions, was admitted to hospital on 22 August, received antiviral medications against influenza, then recovered and was discharged, according to statements from the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Because the patient's flu type appeared suspicious on an initial test, it was sent for additional testing in state and federal laboratories, which revealed it was H5, also known as avian flu or bird flu.

The person was the 14th to test positive for bird flu in the US this year, and the first without known contact with animals.

Indeed, "no H5 infection in dairy cattle has been reported in Missouri" said the Missouri health department, though "some H5 cases in commercial or backyard flocks and wild birds have been reported."