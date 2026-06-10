USGS geologist donates historic Clark maps for Pinatubo anniversary

Retired U.S. Geological Survey geologist Christopher "Chris" Newhall turned over the maps to CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera during a ceremony at the Clark Museum on 9 June 2026.

Phivolcs Director Mylene Villegas witnessed the donation, which coincided with the unveiling of a commemorative marker in Clark Freeport honoring the historic eruption and the scientific collaboration that helped save thousands of lives.

According to data cited during the event, including remarks by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, joint USGS-Phivolcs studies on Mount Pinatubo's eruptive history and volcanic hazards guided the evacuation of more than 250,000 people and are estimated to have saved over 20,000 lives.

The donated maps, dating to 1989 and earlier, will become part of the Clark Museum's permanent collection, preserving the history of the former U.S. air base and documenting what is widely regarded as one of the world's most successful volcanic disaster response collaborations.