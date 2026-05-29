CDC now offers YAKAP benefits to Clark workers

The launching was conducted during the "YAKAP para sa Manggagawa" event, providing primary care services to employees and families in Clark.

PhilHealth Acting Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, Acting Branch Manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, Ret. Police Major General Lina Castillo Sarmiento, Vice President of Security Services Group, Ma. Zoraida G. Carmello, Vice President Special Assistant to the President and CEO, Roberto Ortiz, Consultant of Office of the President, and PhilHealth Angeles Head Robert C. Padron were present during the activity and gave their commitment to support the YAKAP and GAMOT program.

According to Ret. PMG Sarmiento, CDC is aiming to include more than 24,000 employees in Clark in the YAKAP program and to ensure the provision of essential medicines through any GAMOT pharmacy nationwide.

During the event, 100 employees from different locators, such as SIA Engineering Philippines (SIAEP), Clark Water Corporation, Trener Industries, Philippines Inc., were assigned to CDC YAKAP clinic and have availed the primary care services such as health screening, consultation to YAKAP doctor, prescription, laboratory and essential medicines available at CDC YAKAP clinic, and P20,000 worth of essential medicines available at GAMOT pharmacy nationwide.

According to CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, "Katuwang ang PhilHealth x-mas inilalapit natin dito sa Clark ang serbisyong pangkalusugan para sa ating mga kamanggagawa. Katamad magpa-YAKAP na at mag-avail ng libreng gamot dito sa Clark."

She added that the CDC fully supports the endeavors of the National Government in providing medical services to the Filipino people.

The PhilHealth YAKAP is the government's expanded primary care benefit package. It functions as an upgrade to the old Konsulta program, allowing registered members and their dependents to access free consultations, essential medicines, lab tests, and cancer screenings.