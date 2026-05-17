Bong Go backs TESDA scholars in Rizal graduation rites

For Go, technical-vocational education remains an important pathway for Filipinos seeking employable skills, particularly in communities where practical training can create opportunities for livelihood, local employment, and career advancement.

“Sa pamamagitan ng TESDA at iba pang training institutions, marami na po tayong natulungang magkaroon ng hanapbuhay at pagkakataong maiangat ang kanilang buhay,” Go said.

The senator also encouraged the graduates to continue pursuing their goals as they begin applying the skills they acquired through the program.

“Huwag kayong titigil sa inyong pangarap dahil ito ay simula pa lang ng mas magandang bukas para sa inyo,” he added.

As part of the activity, the 90 scholars received food packs, snacks, balls and vitamins. A raffle was also conducted, where selected graduates won shoes and a mobile phone.