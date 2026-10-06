Police said the man was being linked to a motorcycle carnapping incident that occurred on 30 September in Barangay Munting Ambling, Magdalena.

Intelligence operatives proceeded to verify information that the suspect was in the area and allegedly carrying a handgun.

Upon encountering the suspect, police said he attempted to pull out a firearm and resisted arrest. Officers were able to subdue him without injuries.

A caliber .38 revolver was recovered from the suspect, according to police.

Investigators later learned that the allegedly stolen motorcycle had been sold to another person in Barangay Bagumbayan.

A follow-up operation led by Magdalena police subsequently resulted in the recovery of the motorcycle.

The suspect is set to undergo inquest proceedings for alleged violations of the Anti-Carnapping Act, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and resistance and disobedience to authorities.