LAGUNA — A man tagged as a person of interest in a motorcycle carnapping case was arrested in Santa Cruz, Laguna after allegedly attempting to draw a firearm on responding police officers, authorities said.
The suspect was arrested at around 3:50 p.m. on 5 October in Barangay Bagumbayan following information received by the Magdalena Municipal Police Station.
Police said the man was being linked to a motorcycle carnapping incident that occurred on 30 September in Barangay Munting Ambling, Magdalena.
Intelligence operatives proceeded to verify information that the suspect was in the area and allegedly carrying a handgun.
Upon encountering the suspect, police said he attempted to pull out a firearm and resisted arrest. Officers were able to subdue him without injuries.
A caliber .38 revolver was recovered from the suspect, according to police.
Investigators later learned that the allegedly stolen motorcycle had been sold to another person in Barangay Bagumbayan.
A follow-up operation led by Magdalena police subsequently resulted in the recovery of the motorcycle.
The suspect is set to undergo inquest proceedings for alleged violations of the Anti-Carnapping Act, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and resistance and disobedience to authorities.
Tinio: Billions funneled into lump-sum aid programs
Before politics, the pressures of public life, and the Presidential Palace, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remembers a…
When a Tennessee woman was sentenced to death in 1996 for murdering a 19-year-old student the year before, she remained…
Records from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) showed that Cale88 Foods Corp., a firm linked to Vice President…