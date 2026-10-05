SANTA MARIA, Laguna — Police arrested a man and recovered an Uzi-type firearm after responding to a reported trespassing incident in Barangay Tungkod late Sunday.
The incident occurred at about 10:35 p.m. on 4 October and was reported to Santa Maria police shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, 5 October.
Responding officers encountered the suspect at the scene and persuaded him to surrender peacefully.
Police said the suspect admitted carrying a weapon, leading to the recovery of a 9mm Uzi-type submachine gun without a serial number, one magazine and four rounds of live ammunition.
The suspect is facing complaints for trespass to dwelling, grave threats and violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
The case is being prepared for filing before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Santa Cruz, Laguna.
Singapore penalizes bad public behavior. Transport authorities in the island state announced last month that public bus…
Authorities arrested 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, during simultaneous operations against suspected illegal…
The Senate impeachment court’s decision to deny former Senator Antonio Trillanes a subpoena was a consensus reached by…