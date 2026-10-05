Responding officers encountered the suspect at the scene and persuaded him to surrender peacefully.

Police said the suspect admitted carrying a weapon, leading to the recovery of a 9mm Uzi-type submachine gun without a serial number, one magazine and four rounds of live ammunition.

The suspect is facing complaints for trespass to dwelling, grave threats and violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The case is being prepared for filing before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Santa Cruz, Laguna.