Four months after making their debut, rising girl group Xonara reveals a more intimate side with their latest single “IMPERFECT,” a track that explores insecurity, self-doubt and the journey toward embracing one’s true self.

Released on 2 October, the song moves away from the pressure to appear flawless and instead celebrates the courage to be honest about one’s struggles.

Through “IMPERFECT,” Xonara tackles the moments when people question their worth, compare themselves to others and feel the need to conform to expectations.

At the heart of the track is a message of reclaiming one’s identity. The title itself carries a double meaning, transforming what is often seen as a weakness into a statement of confidence. Rather than viewing imperfections as something to hide, Xonara presents them as qualities that make each person distinct.

The single also features Filipina-American rapper Ruby Ibarra, whose powerful artistry adds another layer to the song’s message of individuality and belonging. Bringing together two generations of Filipina performers, the collaboration highlights a shared experience of navigating expectations while learning to stand firmly in one’s own identity.

“IMPERFECT” follows Xonara’s previous releases “TABI” and “PULA,” showcasing the group’s evolving artistry. While their debut introduced their bold and energetic image, and their second single explored a smoother R&B-inspired sound, the new track allows the members to reveal a more vulnerable and reflective perspective.

Xonara brought “IMPERFECT” to the stage for the first time during the Music is Universal Showcase at Music Matters in Singapore on 4 October . The performance marked an important milestone for the group as they shared the song’s message of self-acceptance with an international audience.