ILOILO CITY — A total of 184 individuals, including members of Indigenous Peoples communities, participated in a Theoretical Driving Course seminar conducted in Malay, Aklan.

Led by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Aklan District Office, the seminar provided applicants with training and briefing on road rules and regulations as part of the requirements for securing a driver's license.

The activity formed part of the LTO's efforts to bring its services closer to communities, particularly those in geographically distant areas.

The initiative was conducted in coordination with the Local Government Unit of Malay, LTO Ibajay under District Chief Ms. Bam Molo Tabella, and the Malay Transportation Office and Assistance (MTRO) headed by Chief Cesar P. Oczon Jr., with the support of Mayor Frolibar S. Bautista.

The local government also expressed appreciation to LTO-6 Regional Director Atty. Gaudioso Geduspan II and the LTO Region 6 Traffic Safety Unit for facilitating the training.

The seminar focused on road laws and traffic regulations to strengthen participants' knowledge of road safety and help prepare them to become more responsible motorists.