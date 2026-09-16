Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Markus Lacanilao pushes for the permanent revocation of the driver’s license belonging to actor Derek Ramsay’s driver on 16 September.
The recommendation follows the impoundment of a Porsche Spyder found operating with an unauthorized license plate featuring the driver's initials.
The disciplinary action stems from a Show Cause Order (SCO) previously issued to both the registered vehicle owner and the driver after the luxury sports car was spotted displaying the illicit vanity plate.
"Malinaw ang paglabag ng drayber ng supercar na ito. Mahigpit po tayo laban sa paggamit ng peke o hindi awtorisadong plaka. Ginagawa lang naman natin ito upang matiyak na tama at legal ang pagkakakilanlan ng bawat sasakyan sa kalsada," LTO Assistant Secretary Lacanilao stated.
LTO Chief Lacanilao recommended canceling the driver’s privileges permanently due to deliberate protocol circumvention.
The LTO emphasized that strict enforcement applies universally, regardless of vehicle class or ownership, to maintain road safety and vehicular accountability.
The impounded Porsche Spyder remains withheld at an LTO facility, with its eventual release subject to the final disposition of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).