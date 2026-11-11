FAMILY AND YOUTH SERVICES. The newly inaugurated P5-million Family and Youth Development Center in Lambunao, Iloilo, provides a venue for premarital counseling, family welfare interventions and youth development programs.

Iloilo City — A new facility in Lambunao, Iloilo, will serve as a venue for premarital counseling, family welfare services and youth development programs following the inauguration of its P5-million Family and Youth Development Center (FYDC).

The two-storey facility, implemented through the Iloilo Provincial Population Office, is part of Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr.’s initiative to strengthen family support services and provide young people with spaces for training, planning and community engagement.

Provincial Population Officer Atty. Ruel Von Superio said 31 other FYDCs were being constructed across the province, while four had already been completed, including the Lambunao facility. The other completed centers are in Igbaras, Batad and Lemery.

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The Lambunao center is the first of its kind to be inaugurated in Iloilo’s Third District.

“With the completion of this two-storey facility, we now have a permanent place that can serve more of the needs of our families and young people,” Superio said.

The first floor houses the office of the Provincial Population Officer assigned to the municipality and provides workspace for Barangay Service Point Officers (BSPOs), who help conduct Pre-Marriage Orientation and Counseling (PMOC) sessions and other family development interventions.

The second floor accommodates the Local Youth Development Office, Sangguniang Kabataan Session Hall and Local Youth Development Council Office.

The dedicated offices and meeting space are intended to help youth leaders and advocates plan and carry out programs promoting the development and participation of young Ilonggos.