The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver's license of a police patrol vehicle driver for 90 days following a road accident that killed an 8-year-old child and injured a motorcycle driver in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at the intersection of General Santos Drive and Sinsuat Street in Barangay Zone IV, according to a report from the Koronadal City Police Station.

The LTO said the motorcycle was traveling along Sinsuat Street when it collided with the patrol vehicle at the intersection.

“At the said location, the front portion of the mobile patrol vehicle collided with the right side of the motorcycle. Due to the force of the collision, the eight-year-old child riding the motorcycle died, while the motorcycle driver was injured,” the LTO said, citing the police report.

Following the incident, the LTO issued a show cause order directing the patrol vehicle driver to explain why administrative charges should not be filed against him.

The driver was given five days from receipt of the order to submit a verified or sworn explanation addressing possible violations involving reckless driving and allowing an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The agency also imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver's license pending the investigation.

The patrol vehicle will undergo further verification through the LTO database to determine whether additional administrative action is warranted.

Also read LTO revokes rider’s license after hitting pedestrian

Meanwhile, the Koronadal City Police Station assured the public that the incident involving the local government-loaned patrol vehicle would be investigated thoroughly and objectively.