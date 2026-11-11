ILOILO CITY — Senior citizens aged 101 and above in Iloilo City will receive P10,000 in cash incentives every year under an amended city ordinance, extending the local government’s financial assistance to elderly residents who live beyond 100.

The Iloilo City Council approved Regulation Ordinance No. 2026-0308 on Oct. 7, amending the Ilonggo Centenarian Ordinance. The measure, sponsored by Councilor Rudolph Ganzon, provides an annual incentive for qualified residents starting at age 101.

Under the amendment, beneficiaries will receive P10,000 upon reaching 101 and the same amount every year thereafter, including at ages 102, 103 and beyond, for as long as they remain alive and eligible.

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To qualify, applicants must be bona fide residents of Iloilo City and must be alive when the incentive is released. Their eligibility must also be verified and certified by the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

The amended ordinance retains the existing cash incentives for senior citizens reaching milestone ages: P10,000 at 80, an additional P20,000 at 90, and another P50,000 at 100.

It also gives beneficiaries turning 80 and 90 one year from their respective birthdays to claim their incentives.