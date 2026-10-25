More than 80 police applicants underwent a free theoretical driving course offered by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 1 to equip them with knowledge of traffic laws and road safety before they take on their future roles in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The two-day training opened on 24 October at the PNP Training Institute-Regional Training Center in Barangay Poblacion, Aringay, La Union.

The course covers traffic laws, road regulations, and road safety principles, providing participants with the basic knowledge required to become responsible motorists and meet a key requirement for obtaining a student permit.

Police Lt. Col. Arnold O. Ventura attended the opening program and underscored the importance of road discipline among aspiring police officers, who are expected to enforce the law and demonstrate accountability and responsibility both on and off duty.

The initiative is part of the training center's Project L.E.A.D. (Life Skills, Essential Abilities and Development), which aims to strengthen the skills and competencies of police applicants before they enter the service.

The LTO Region 1 said the program supports the government's road safety initiatives under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with the Department of Transportation and the LTO continuing to promote accessible driver education.

The training highlighted the importance of driver education in promoting safer roads, particularly among future law enforcement officers who are expected to lead by example in observing traffic rules and regulations.