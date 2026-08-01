The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 1 and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region 1 have formalized a partnership to expand road safety education, driver's licensing services and transportation-related programs for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) across the Ilocos Region.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on July 31 at the Robert B. Estrella Sr. Memorial Stadium in Rosales, Pangasinan, marking a joint effort to improve access to government services for farming communities.

The agreement covers the implementation of programs focused on driver's education, licensing services, road safety awareness, transportation-related assistance and other collaborative initiatives intended to benefit ARBs.