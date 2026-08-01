The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 1 and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Region 1 have formalized a partnership to expand road safety education, driver's licensing services and transportation-related programs for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) across the Ilocos Region.
The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on July 31 at the Robert B. Estrella Sr. Memorial Stadium in Rosales, Pangasinan, marking a joint effort to improve access to government services for farming communities.
The agreement covers the implementation of programs focused on driver's education, licensing services, road safety awareness, transportation-related assistance and other collaborative initiatives intended to benefit ARBs.
Representing DAR Region 1 during the signing were Regional Director Maria Ana B. Francisco, CESO III, and Pangasinan Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Charlotte F. Las Marias. LTO Region 1 was represented by Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Z. Martinez and Assistant Regional Director Engr. Eric C. Suriben.
Under the partnership, LTO Region 1 will conduct educational programs on traffic laws, road regulations and defensive driving to promote responsible road use and help reduce traffic-related incidents.
The agency will also provide capability-building activities to equip ARBs with knowledge on road safety, responsible driving and compliance with transportation laws.
Officials said the collaboration aims to strengthen coordination between the two agencies, making government services more accessible while improving mobility opportunities for agrarian reform beneficiaries in the region.
The initiative supports the national government's efforts to expand access to public services and livelihood opportunities through stronger interagency cooperation, while aligning with the Department of Transportation's goal of delivering more responsive transportation services to communities.
LTO Region 1 said the partnership underscores its continuing efforts to work with other government agencies in promoting road safety, enhancing public service delivery and improving mobility for Filipinos, particularly those in the agricultural sector.