“They were intercepted by fighter aircraft from the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Air Force or the PLA Navy. On one instance, the crosshairs of the fighter aircraft had our aircraft on it,” Trinidad said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

Trinidad said the incident was reported by the South China Morning Post and Global Times as part of messaging aimed at China’s domestic audience.

He described the interception as an attempt to demonstrate Chinese control over the area and weaken the Philippines’ resolve to continue its patrols.

“Rather than weaken our resolve, such actions like this will only further strengthen it. Our resolve to keep performing our mandate has never been stronger. at yung mga ganitong incidents ay lalong nagpapatibay sa ating loob to keep performing our patrols sapagkat nakikita natin by upping the ante they have not even succeeded in preventing us from performing our patrols,” Trinidad said.

He said the Philippines would continue working with the United States and other like-minded countries that support international law.

“Not only will we keep performing our mandate, we will keep working with our treaty ally and again other like-minded nations who have been very supportive of our stand of supporting international law especially Japan and Australia,” Trinidad said.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, is located 124 nautical miles off Masinloc, Zambales, and within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

“Every now and then we get a coercive and aggressive action, not only on the sea but even on air, similar to what was conducted on Philippine government aircrafts over Bajo de Masinloc. We still see their deceptive messaging all over the country focusing on ayungin shoal, bajo de Masinloc and Batanes,” Trinidad said.