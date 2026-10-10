AFP chief pushes AI use to counter disinformation, malign influence

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete underscored the importance of adapting to an evolving battlespace and strengthening information-related capabilities during his official visit to the Civil-Military Operations Command (CMOC) on 9 October 2026.

“More than the plans and capabilities, I want to really acknowledge how the Civil-Military Operations Command managed to adapt and position itself to meet a battlespace that now goes beyond physical domains,” Nafarrete said.

He also called for the use of emerging technologies to strengthen the AFP’s information operations and counter threats in the information environment.