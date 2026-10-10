AFP chief pushes AI use to counter disinformation, malign influence
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete underscored the importance of adapting to an evolving battlespace and strengthening information-related capabilities during his official visit to the Civil-Military Operations Command (CMOC) on 9 October 2026.
“More than the plans and capabilities, I want to really acknowledge how the Civil-Military Operations Command managed to adapt and position itself to meet a battlespace that now goes beyond physical domains,” Nafarrete said.
He also called for the use of emerging technologies to strengthen the AFP’s information operations and counter threats in the information environment.
“Let us harness all information-related capabilities and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to shape our narrative, counter disinformation, and disrupt malign influence operations,” he added.
During the visit, Nafarrete attended the blessing of the Civil Affairs Group office, received a briefing on the command’s operations and capabilities, and engaged with troops.
CMOC Commander Lt. Gen. Arvin R. Lagamon led the presentation of the command’s accomplishments, initiatives, and ongoing efforts to support the AFP’s mission through civil-military operations.
The visit reaffirmed the AFP leadership’s commitment to strengthening civil-military operations and enhancing the military’s ability to respond to emerging challenges in the information environment.