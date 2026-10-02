Authorities recovered a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit seasoning products, including those obtained during the controlled purchase and additional items found at the site. The seized products were secured and will undergo proper documentation and disposition as part of the case proceedings.

The suspects were informed of their constitutional rights and brought to the CIDG office for documentation. Appropriate complaints under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines and the Food Safety Act of 2013 are being prepared for submission to the prosecutor’s office in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Chief PNP PGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operation highlights the importance of coordinated enforcement in protecting consumers and legitimate businesses.

"We will continue to act on information involving suspected counterfeit products, especially when these may reach ordinary consumers. At the same time, we will make sure that every enforcement action is properly documented, lawful, and respectful of due process," Nartatez said.

The operation forms part of the PNP’s continuing implementation of its Focused Agenda and Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promote coordinated, intelligence-led, and accountable police action. It also supports the broader public safety and consumer protection efforts under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The PNP will continue to strengthen coordination with government agencies and other stakeholders in addressing suspected counterfeit products and other activities that may affect public safety and consumer welfare, consistent with the Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.