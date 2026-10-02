Following the discovery, the shipment was recommended for the issuance of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) for violations of Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009; Rule 15(b)(4) and Rule 18(a)(1) of Joint DA-DOH Administrative Order No. 2015-0007, implementing Republic Act No. 10611, or the Food Safety Act of 2013; Article III, Section 1 of Department of Agriculture Administrative Circular No. 6, Series of 2022; in relation to Section 1113(f) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

"The Port of Subic remains steadfast in its duty to protect our borders and ensure that all shipments entering the country comply with customs laws and regulations. Every interception is a reminder of our responsibility to safeguard legitimate trade and protect the interests of the Filipino people," District Collector Atty. Geniefelle P. Lagmay said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said the seizure demonstrates that the Bureau remains focused on its mandate despite recent organizational reforms.

"Despite the recent personnel movements and internal cleansing efforts at the Port of Subic, I expect our personnel to remain focused on protecting our borders and faithfully carrying out their responsibilities as public servants. Our commitment to preventing smuggling and safeguarding legitimate trade must remain steadfast," Commissioner Nepomuceno said.

The Commissioner also issued a stern warning to smugglers and their protectors.

"Let this seizure serve as a warning to smugglers and those who enable or protect them, whether inside or outside government: the Bureau will relentlessly pursue violators and ensure that they are held accountable under the law," he said.

The seizure forms part of the BOC’s sustained crackdown on smuggling and customs violations. Through these efforts, the Bureau remains committed to ensuring food safety and securing the country’s borders in line with the agency’s Integrity, Accountability, and Modernization (IAM) Movement.