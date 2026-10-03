BC Amparado’s Mono No Aware, the top full-length winner at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, is a finely crafted slow burn that demonstrates a filmmaker with a strong visual sensibility, a clear sense of place and a particularly good instinct for actors.

The film dominated the awards night, taking nine prizes, including Best Film, Best Director for Amparado, Best Actor for Juan Karlos (JK Labajo), Best Supporting Actress for Japanese actress Momoko Kobayashi, Best Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Design and the International Jury Award.

Amparado, whose 2024 Cinemalaya entry Gulay Lang Manong first put him on my list of directors to watch, takes a radically different tonal direction here. His earlier film was a sharp, dark social satire, using dark comedy and absurdity to tackle marijuana, the drug war, police corruption and medical-cannabis advocacy. Mono No Aware is far more contemplative, but the same confidence in visual storytelling and performance remains. Amparado clearly knows how to experiment with different styles of filmmaking without losing his directorial identity.

The film is a two-hander set entirely in Japan, centered on Ichi (Juan Karlos), a Filipino specialized cleaner who works for a company that handles the aftermath of unattended deaths, and George (Peri Dizon), a Filipino resident in Japan struggling with the devastating loss of his wife. Their friendship develops almost by accident, but the fact that they are both Filipino, and more specifically that they share a Bisaya background, becomes an important point of connection in an otherwise isolating environment.

The film recalls Janus Victoria’s Diamonds in the Sand, a much sharper and stronger Filipino film that also explores the Japanese phenomenon of kodokushi, or lonely death. Diamonds in the Sand develops its characters more fully and gives its central themes greater emotional and dramatic momentum. Mono No Aware has the ingredients for something deeper, but its screenplay does not always give those ingredients enough development.

Where Mono No Aware succeeds is in placing Filipino migrants directly inside the landscape of Japanese loneliness. Ichi works in a profession that requires him to enter the private spaces of people who have died alone. George, meanwhile, is alive but trapped inside his own grief. Their relationship allows the film to explore isolation from two different positions: one man encounters death as part of his job, while the other is trying to live with its consequences.

Amparado’s direction of his actors is the film’s greatest strength. Karlos is excellent as Ichi, essaying a level of intelligence and restraint in his craft that makes his performance impressive.

He plays Ichi as soft-spoken, compassionate and almost deceptively gentle. But he is also morally compromised, which gives the character an intriguing contradiction. He is capable of doing morally questionable things because he needs money to support his family in the Philippines. His pregnant wife remains at home, and the financial obligations of being an overseas Filipino worker weigh heavily on him.

Dizon’s performance is so committed that you can see the physical, unbearable and excruciating grief on his face. George spends much of his time at home, often sitting before a low table on his tatami, seemingly suspended in the aftermath of his wife’s death. There is an almost catatonic quality to his sorrow, and Dizon communicates it with remarkable restraint.

The film does not entirely excuse his behavior, but his circumstances make him difficult to simply condemn. Karlos gives the character enough warmth and vulnerability to make those contradictions believable. Karlos also makes his conversations with his wife feel exceptionally natural, with an ease that makes even ordinary exchanges feel lived-in rather than written.

The limitation is that George remains largely defined by his grief. We do not need to know exactly how his wife died or to be given their entire love story. What is missing is a stronger sense of who George was before the loss, or what particular qualities made his relationship with his wife and his life uniquely his. We know that he is devastated and lonely, but beyond that, there is little for us to hold on to.

George sometimes feels like a character reduced to the essential image of grief. Ichi, by comparison, is given more complications: his family, financial problems, questionable choices.