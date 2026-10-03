Nadine Lustre is looking back at one of the most defining chapters of her career, this time speaking candidly about the pressures that came with being part of a hugely popular love team.

During her conversation with Kylie Verzosa on the “Almost Honest” podcast, Nadine shared how difficult it could be to balance her personal life with the expectations surrounding an onscreen partnership.

When Kylie asked whether being in a love team was difficult, Nadine admitted that the experience could eventually blur the lines between what was real and what audiences expected to see.

“It’s hard because you don’t know what this is anymore,” Nadine said.

According to the actress, spending so much time with a screen partner could create an expectation among fans that the pair should seemingly remain inseparable even away from work.

“You get to a point where you’re always together. You have this pressure na you can’t be seen with another guy or kahit friend mo kasi you don’t wanna hurt the fans,” she explained.

Nadine acknowledged the passion of love team supporters, but said that intense attachment could also create complications for the artists involved.

“The thing with fans, sobrang selosa, seloso silang lahat. They’re very, very passionate about this love team,” she said.

The pressure, she recalled, extended even to friendships. There were instances when being seen with another man—even simply a friend—could be discouraged because it might affect the image audiences had embraced.

“You’re not really allowed to see anyone else,” Nadine explained, clarifying that it was not necessarily a literal prohibition. Rather, if an artist was dating someone outside the pairing, being publicly seen with that person could “ruin the fantasy.”

For Nadine, constantly having to consider how ordinary interactions might be interpreted became emotionally demanding.

“It was so difficult. It felt like walking on eggshells,” she added.

Her remarks offer a glimpse behind the highly successful love team formula that has long been a major part of Philippine entertainment. While onscreen pairings can build devoted fan communities and open major career opportunities, Nadine’s experience illustrates the personal compromises that may come with maintaining the romantic illusion surrounding them.

Years removed from that period of her career, Nadine can now speak about the experience from a different perspective—recognizing the extraordinary passion of the fans while also acknowledging how difficult it was to protect a private life when audiences had become deeply invested in a public “fantasy.”