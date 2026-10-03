Marian Rivera has added another meaningful recognition to her long list of achievements—one that goes beyond television, movies and endorsements.

The actress was recently honored as one of the top taxpayers under Revenue District Office No. 41 in Mandaluyong City, recognizing her contribution to the district’s revenue collection target for the first half of 2026.

Marian shared glimpses of the recognition ceremony on Instagram on October 1, using the hashtag “#PagkilalaSaNatatangingTaxpayer.”

The plaque presented to the Kapuso star cited her as one of RDO No. 41-Mandaluyong City’s top taxpayers and acknowledged her contribution to the district’s successful revenue collection during the first semester of the year.

While the amount of taxes Marian paid for the period was not disclosed, the actress said the recognition carried a deeper meaning for her than simply receiving another award.

“Of course, I feel very grateful and honored to receive this recognition,” Marian said in a message to PEP.ph.

For the actress, fulfilling her responsibility as a taxpayer is also one way of contributing to the lives of fellow Filipinos.

“Para sa akin, higit sa award, fulfilling malaman na sa simpleng pagtupad natin ng responsibilidad bilang taxpayer, may naiaambag tayo sa ating bansa at sa kapwa natin Pilipino,” she said.

Marian also used the occasion to encourage Filipinos to recognize the importance of paying the correct taxes, emphasizing that contributions of different sizes collectively play a role in nation-building.

“Ang pagbabayad ng tamang buwis ay responsibilidad nating lahat. Every contribution matters, big or small,” she stressed.

She added that consistently doing one’s part can help create opportunities for future generations.

“Sana patuloy nating gawin ang ating bahagi nang tama at tapat, dahil sa sarili nating paraan, nakakatulong tayo sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa at sa mas magandang kinabukasan para sa susunod na henerasyon.”

The latest recognition continues Marian’s history of being cited among prominent Filipino taxpayers. She previously appeared on Bureau of Internal Revenue lists of leading individual taxpayers, including in 2008.

In 2009, she reportedly ranked 62nd after paying approximately P10.12 million in taxes. The following year, she remained among the country’s top individual taxpayers, while in 2014 she again appeared on the list, reportedly paying around P19 million.

Years later, the recognition from RDO No. 41 brings the spotlight back to a different side of Marian’s success. Rather than focusing on celebrity status, she views the honor as a reminder of an obligation shared by taxpayers.

For Marian, the plaque may carry her name, but the message she wants attached to it is much broader: contributing responsibly, whether big or small, is one way Filipinos can participate in building the country’s future.