What started with the energy of live selling has grown into something much bigger for Jhaena Jewels.

Six years after founder Haena Sia-Foo began building a community around jewelry through social commerce, the Philippine brand is marking another milestone in its growth story—transforming its successful LIVE-selling model into a more complete digital ecosystem while strengthening its connections to international jewelry markets.

The latest step is the launch of the Jhaena Jewels Portal, unveiled on October 1. The platform brings together the different stages of buying jewelry—from discovering pieces during a LIVE broadcast to completing transactions, tracking orders and seeking customer assistance.

For Sia-Foo, the move reflects how far the business has come and, more importantly, how its customers have helped shape its evolution.

“Our customers already love the excitement and personal connection of LIVE selling,” she said. “As our community grew, we started asking how we could make everything that happens around and after ‘MINE’ easier, clearer and more organized.”

Instead of abandoning the format that helped establish Jhaena Jewels, Sia-Foo is building around it.

“We are not moving away from LIVE selling,” she explained. “We are building a better home for it.”

That philosophy represents an important shift for a business born in the fast-moving world of social commerce. As its audience and transactions increased, so did the need for a more organized system that could preserve the personal character of LIVE shopping while giving customers greater control over their purchases.

Through the portal, customers can maintain individual accounts containing their purchase history and transaction records. They can also follow invoices, payments, orders, shipments and delivery information in one digital space.

During participating LIVE sessions, shoppers can watch broadcasts while browsing the featured pieces, viewing product details and claiming items. Selected broadcasts may remain available for replay, allowing customers to return to featured jewelry without going through lengthy message threads.

The result is a business that is attempting to turn the spontaneity of “mine” culture into a more structured shopping experience without losing the interaction that made the model successful in the first place.

Growing beyond the screen

Jhaena Jewels’ expansion, however, is not limited to technology.

Behind the digital transformation is an international sourcing network that the company says now reaches major jewelry markets including India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and Italy.

Among its significant developments are partnerships in Surat, India, an important global center for diamond cutting and polishing. The connection has brought the company closer to diamond manufacturing and the international jewelry supply chain.

For Sia-Foo, getting closer to the source creates an opportunity to deliver greater value to customers.

“The goal is not simply to offer something cheaper,” she said. “It is to give our customers access to beautiful, quality jewelry at the best value we can provide because we are now closer to the source.”

The brand carries natural diamonds, gemstones, gold, fine jewelry and customized pieces.

It is this combination of international sourcing and digital expansion that is shaping the next phase of Jhaena Jewels.

Making access part of luxury

The company’s growth has also given new meaning to its long-standing “Luxury for All” philosophy.

Its newest message, “Access is the new luxury,” reflects Sia-Foo’s belief that luxury should involve more than possessing an expensive piece. For her, customers should also have better access to the source, information and overall experience behind what they purchase.

“For us, luxury isn’t only about what you can own,” Sia-Foo said. “It is also about what you can access—access to the source, access to better value, and access to a better experience.”

The company is already looking beyond direct retail. Its next stage includes opportunities for affiliates, LIVE sellers, entrepreneurs, resellers and other businesses interested in becoming part of the Jhaena Jewels network, with details and commercial arrangements to be introduced separately.

It is another sign of how a venture built around a relatively simple interaction between seller and shopper has steadily expanded its ambitions.

Six years ago, LIVE selling gave Jhaena Jewels a way to find its audience. Today, the company is building an infrastructure around the community that followed.

For Sia-Foo, that evolution may be the clearest measure of the brand’s success: Jhaena Jewels is no longer simply selling pieces through a screen. It is connecting customers to an increasingly wider world of jewelry—from international sources to digital storefronts and from the excitement of saying “mine” to everything that happens after it.

And as the company enters its sixth year, its story demonstrates how a homegrown business can take the model that gave it its beginning, adapt it rather than abandon it, and use it as the foundation for an even bigger future.