Japan-set drama 'Mono No Aware' dominates CinePanalo 2026
Overseas Filipino experience takes center stage as BC Amparado's feature film earns nine awards, while student short 'Limlim' secures top honors.
Overseas Filipino experience takes center stage as BC Amparado's feature film earns nine awards, while student short 'Limlim' secures top honors.
The Japan-set drama Mono No Aware took home nine awards at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival awards night on 30 September at Gateway Mall, making it the most awarded film of the competition.
It earned the top honor of Pinakapanalong Pelikula alongside Panalo sa International Jury, Panalong Direktor for BC Amparado, Panalong Aktor for Juan Karlos Labajo, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktres for Momoko Kobayashi.
The film also won Best Ensemble, Panalo sa Cinematography, Panalo sa Editing, and Panalo sa Sound Design. In the student shorts category, Limlim won the top prize of Pinakapanalong Maikling Pelikula.
Mono No Aware focuses on the overseas Filipino experience, set against the backdrop of Japan. The story explores distance, isolation, and emotional connection across borders. Its success highlights how foreign-set stories about the Filipino diaspora continue to resonate with audiences and festival juries.
BC Amparado is a Filipino film director and writer working in Philippine independent cinema. His directorial credits include Salikmata, a CineSilip entry, and Gulay Lang, Manong!, a 2024 Cinemalaya full-length entry. He has cited veteran screenwriter Michiko Yamamoto (Magnifico, Honor Thy Father) as a major influence on his approach to storytelling.
Limlim was directed by Samantha Beatriz Acoja Palaje, a student filmmaker from St. Dominic College of Asia. She shared the Panalong Direktor award in the student shorts section in a tie with Jomarie Corro-Reyes of Kun Hain, Bisan Diin.
Pinakapanalong Pelikula
Full-Length: Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Limlim
Panalong Karangalan Mula sa Hurado
Full-Length: Apol of my Ai
Student Shorts: Kun Hain, Bisan Diin.
Puregold Always Panalo Film
Full-Length: Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo) and Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry)
Student Shorts: Miss Intrams and Pulis Dunggab
Panalo sa International Jury
Full-Length: Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Alumahan
Panalong Director
Full-Length: BC Amparado - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Jomarie Corro-Reyes - Kun Hain, Bisan Diin. and Samantha Palaje - Limlim
Pinaka Panalong Maikling Pelikula (Panorama Section)
The Other Side of Reality - Zig Dulay
Panalong Aktress
Full-Length: Xyriel Manabat - Stuck on You
Student Shorts: Jonalyn Mateo - Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan
Panalong Child Performer
Full-Length: Zion Cruz - Apol of My Ai
Student Shorts: Zoey Madison Lim - Limlim
Panalong Aktor
Full-Length: Juan Karlos Labajo - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Jay Gabriel Cañada - The Sound of K
Panalong Pangalawang Aktress
Full-Length: Momoko Kobayashi - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Nour Hooshmand - Starfish
Panalong Pangalawang Aktor
Full-Length: Zanjoe Marudo - Apol of My Ai
Student Shorts: Nor Domingo - 12 Shots
Best Ensemble
Mono No Aware
Panalo sa Mga Manonood
Full-Length: Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo)
Student Shorts: Ang Huling Banlaw ni Susan
Panalong Kwento
Full-Length: Carl Joseph E. Papa, Yvonne Garcia - Patay Gutom
Student Shorts: Jomarie Corro-Reyes, William Roberts - Kun Hain, Bisan Diin.
Panalo sa Cinematography
Full-Length: TM Malones - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Geia de Vera - Limlim
Panalo sa Production Design
Full-Length: Rodrigo Ricio - Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo)
Student Shorts: Jim Flores, Minnesota Flores, Sol Samodio - 12 Shots
Panalo sa Musical Scoring
Full-Length: Emerzon Texon - Apol of My Ai
Student Shorts: Lenard Kent Villanueva - Miss Intrams
Panalo sa Visual Effects
Full-Length: Patay Gutom Animation Team
Student Shorts: Junelle Bacho Tecson, Luis Martin Mañalac - Starfish
Panalo sa Editing
Full-Length: Edmund Telmo - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Brian Spencer Reyes - Kun Hain, Bisan Diin.
Panalo sa Sound Design
Full-Length: Willie Apa Jr. - Mono No Aware
Student Shorts: Hannah Gagalac - Bumtak Sara ti Nuangen
Panalong Awitin
Full-Length: "Reyna ng Quezon City" by Juana - Stuck on You
Student Shorts: "Game Na!" by Kier Mosquito, Edlyn Icao, John Dave Brion - Teks Battle: Shoot Pati Pato!
Panalong Poster
Full-Length: Denver Balbaboco - Patay Gutom
Student Shorts: Keith Ian Serfino - Alumahan and Eidan Maninang - Nang Matakasan ang Tagay
Pinakapanalong Promosyon ng Pelikula
When Heaven Inched Towards Earth
Panalo sa Brand Intrusion
Full-Length: Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo)
Student Shorts: Alumahan
The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 runs until 4 October at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Market! Market! Regular tickets cost ₱250, while senior citizens, PWDs, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Puregold Perks cardholders can buy tickets at a discounted rate of ₱200. A festival pass priced at ₱2,000 gives access to all seven full-length films and four sets featuring 19 student shorts, available at Gateway Cineplex 18 and TriNoma.
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