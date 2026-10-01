The Japan-set drama Mono No Aware took home nine awards at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival awards night on 30 September at Gateway Mall, making it the most awarded film of the competition.

It earned the top honor of Pinakapanalong Pelikula alongside Panalo sa International Jury, Panalong Direktor for BC Amparado, Panalong Aktor for Juan Karlos Labajo, and Panalong Pangalawang Aktres for Momoko Kobayashi.

The film also won Best Ensemble, Panalo sa Cinematography, Panalo sa Editing, and Panalo sa Sound Design. In the student shorts category, Limlim won the top prize of Pinakapanalong Maikling Pelikula.

Mono No Aware focuses on the overseas Filipino experience, set against the backdrop of Japan. The story explores distance, isolation, and emotional connection across borders. Its success highlights how foreign-set stories about the Filipino diaspora continue to resonate with audiences and festival juries.