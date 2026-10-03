Rovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of late Ateneo de Manila University basketball player Rene Baterbonia, has spoken publicly about accusations that she has been earning money from the death of her son.

In an emotional appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” Rovelyn addressed questions surrounding the sale of Rene’s memorabilia and the entrance fee being collected at a mini-museum dedicated to the young athlete.

She firmly rejected the suggestion that her son’s passing had become a source of profit for her.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi ko pineperahan ’yung anak ko, ’yung pagkamatay ng anak ko, kasi kahit ni piso, hindi po ako nanghingi [sa] kahit sinong tao,” she said.

According to Rovelyn, the idea of turning Rene’s memorabilia into a small business did not originate after his death. She said it was Rene himself who had thought of selling some of his personal memorabilia while he was still alive.

“Nung buhay pa po ’yung anak ko, ’yun na po ’yung iniwan niya sa akin na negosyo. Siya ’yung nakaisip na magbenta kami ng mga memorable niya,” she explained.

During the interview, host Boy Abunda also directly raised another issue being discussed publicly: the P30 admission fee charged to visitors who want to enter Rene’s mini-museum at the family home.

Rovelyn confirmed that the fee exists but stressed that the money is intended to help cover the expenses of maintaining the space.

“Opo, totoo po ’yon. May P30 entrance po kami sa mini-museum ng anak ko po para po sa mga maintenance doon sa amin. Kasi hindi ko naman po kaya kung ako lang talaga,” she said.

For Rovelyn, preserving the belongings and memories left behind by her son has become part of keeping his story alive. At the same time, she made it clear that she wants to separate that effort from allegations that she is exploiting his death financially.

Her television appearance gave her an opportunity to answer the criticism in her own words—and explain that, from her perspective, the memorabilia and mini-museum are about sustaining what Rene had already started and preserving the memory he left with his family and supporters.