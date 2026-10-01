Lea Salonga to star in TGA’s 'Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba'
TGA announces Filipino-language production of Lorca classic for February 2027
TGA announces Filipino-language production of Lorca classic for February 2027
Lea Salonga will star as Bernarda Alba in Theatre Group Asia’s upcoming production of Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba, the theater company announced on its social media accounts.
The Filipino-language production is based on Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba, using Chay Yew’s adaptation translated into Filipino by Guelan Varela-Luarca.
The play centers on Bernarda, a strict matriarch who imposes an eight-year mourning period on her five daughters following the death of her second husband. Confined to their home, the daughters struggle against their mother’s rigid rules and expectations.
“Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba” is set to run in February 2027 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater. TGA said ticket sales are expected to begin in October, with subscribers given access to a pre-sale.
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