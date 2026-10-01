Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, Aquino expressed her gratitude for once again spending time with the people she affectionately described as her “Shopee family.”

“Why am I working? Because I love what I do and this is the inspiration I need to stay brave to continue the process of healing one step at a time,” she wrote.

Her words offered a personal look at what returning to work means to her at this point in her life. Rather than simply marking another appearance, the shoot allowed Aquino to reconnect with a familiar world that has defined much of her decades-long career.

Known for her extensive work in television, movies, endorsements and digital media, Aquino has spent years building a close relationship with audiences through her candid and highly personal approach to public life.

This time, that openness was evident in the way she spoke about work—not merely as a responsibility, but as something capable of giving her purpose and encouragement.

Her latest appearance also gives longtime followers another glimpse of Aquino gradually reconnecting with the career she loves while continuing her journey at her own pace.