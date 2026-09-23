The Bailey Bridge connecting the western side of Tarlac City reopened on Wednesday, 23 September, nearly a month after it collapsed due to strong currents from the Tarlac River during heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
Mayor Susan Yap led the reopening ceremony, while Caritas Tarlac Assistant Director Rev. Fr. Owen Fernandez celebrated a Mass at the site.
The bridge is open only to pedestrians and light vehicles.
Yap urged motorists and pedestrians to follow traffic rules and instructions from personnel stationed at the bridge.
“Makipagtulungan po tayo at maging maingat sa pagtawid upang maging maayos ang daloy ng trapiko at maiwasan ang pagsisikip sa magkabilang bahagi ng tulay,” she said.
Yap also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon and concerned government agencies for helping expedite the bridge’s reopening.
“Napakalaking ginhawa po nito para sa ating mga kababayan. Paunti-unti, makakabalik din po tayo sa normal,” she said.
Vehicles allowed to use the bridge include motorcycles, tricycles, sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, pickups, light vans, ambulances, jeeps and light trucks.
Heavy trucks and buses remain prohibited.