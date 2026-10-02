Authorities recovered a Remington USA caliber .45 pistol with no serial number, four magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the student claimed the firearm belonged to his father.

Personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk assisted the minor before he was referred to the MSWDO for assessment and appropriate intervention.

Police later met with school officials to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.

The Catarman municipal government said it is coordinating with the school, police and social welfare office while safeguarding the rights and welfare of the minor.

It also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor children and keep firearms and other dangerous items properly secured and out of reach.