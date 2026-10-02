HB 11499 proposes a bridge or undersea tunnel between Santander, Cebu, and Sibulan, Negros Oriental, including approach roads and connections to existing road networks.

HB 11500 seeks a permanent link between Getafe, Bohol, and Cordova, Cebu, while HB 11501 proposes connecting Maasin City, Southern Leyte, and Ubay, Bohol, through Lapinig Island.

Libanan said the projects could improve the movement of people and goods while providing alternative routes for emergency personnel, equipment and relief supplies when sea crossings are disrupted.

“These projects should be studied carefully and comprehensively before any construction decision is made,” he said.

He said feasibility studies would determine appropriate engineering solutions, alignments, environmental considerations and other technical requirements.

The bills call for funding for feasibility studies and engineering designs under the General Appropriations Act and propose engaging international consultants experienced in long-span bridges or undersea tunnels.

“Our objective is to determine, through rigorous studies, whether these fixed links are technically feasible, economically viable, environmentally sound, and beneficial to the communities they are intended to serve,” Libanan said.

Libanan has also previously filed proposals for permanent links between Matnog, Sorsogon, and Allen, Northern Samar, as well as Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte. The latter remains pending before the House public works committee.