Becky Aguila, Jennylyn Mercado’s manager, didn’t let slide Patrick Garcia’s claim that he did not leave the Kapuso actress while she was pregnant with their son, Jazz.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 30 September, Aguila initially wrote: “Hi Patrick. Long time no see or talk/txt. Nakakabigla naman pasabog mo. I am posting this, not as Jen’s manager, but as her second mom.”

Aguila was baffled by why Garcia allowed himself to be interviewed: “Why did u have to resort to an interview? Kahit wala na si Tita Lydia, andito pa naman ako.”

“Ayokong maka-sakit at maka-sira ng image pero nasasaktan ako for Jen. Sa dami ng pagkukulang mo kay Jen, lalo na kay Jazz, mas inintindi mo pa magpa-interview to protect your daughter from bashers at the expense of Jen and Jazz. Nakalimutan mo yata that she is the mother of your child,” she wrote.