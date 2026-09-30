Becky Aguila, Jennylyn Mercado’s manager, didn’t let slide Patrick Garcia’s claim that he did not leave the Kapuso actress while she was pregnant with their son, Jazz.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 30 September, Aguila initially wrote: “Hi Patrick. Long time no see or talk/txt. Nakakabigla naman pasabog mo. I am posting this, not as Jen’s manager, but as her second mom.”
Aguila was baffled by why Garcia allowed himself to be interviewed: “Why did u have to resort to an interview? Kahit wala na si Tita Lydia, andito pa naman ako.”
“Ayokong maka-sakit at maka-sira ng image pero nasasaktan ako for Jen. Sa dami ng pagkukulang mo kay Jen, lalo na kay Jazz, mas inintindi mo pa magpa-interview to protect your daughter from bashers at the expense of Jen and Jazz. Nakalimutan mo yata that she is the mother of your child,” she wrote.
Aguila felt Garcia could have reached out to Mercado to thresh things out.
“May concerns ka pala. Sana nag-reach out ka na lang sa akin at maayos natin nailatag to with Jen and Dennis at madali naman sila kausap,” she wrote, reminding him that “there are a lot of things you did to hurt her, and never niya kwinento yun sa iba bilang respeto sa iyo at tatay ka ng anak ninyo at para sa pamilya mo rin na nananahimik na.
“Pero lahat yun naalala ko.”
“Pasensya na Patrick pero yung truth mo maraming kulang at dagdag,” she declared, adding: “Nanahimik na nanay mo, binuhay mo ulit ang issue and this is all on you.”
In the end, Aguila expressed her frustration over Garcia’s shenanigans.
“All I can say is that you never deserved Jen’s love in the first place. And you will never earn my respect,” she concluded.
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