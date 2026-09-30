From pregnancy to plans of marriage

Patrick recalled that he and Jennylyn learned about her pregnancy together after he bought pregnancy test kits. Although the pregnancy was unplanned and initially made him nervous, he said he was prepared to face the responsibility.

Their families and respective managers were informed, and the couple later went to St. Luke’s Medical Center for an ultrasound. Patrick remembered hearing their baby’s heartbeat and said they initially thought they were expecting a girl.

He also claimed there had been an intention for them to marry. According to Patrick, they even appeared before a judge at the Makati Regional Trial Court, but their wedding plans did not materialize. He mentioned the Filipino belief in “sukob,” since his sister, actress Cheska Garcia, was also getting married that year.

Jennylyn eventually gave birth to their son, Alex Jazz, on 16 August, 2008.

Patrick revisits the paternity controversy

One of the most painful issues surrounding their relationship involved speculation at the time about the paternity of Jennylyn’s unborn child.

Patrick recalled hearing rumors linking Jennylyn to other men, but said he did not personally see the reports and initially dismissed them as part of the noise surrounding show business.

The controversy intensified, he said, following an interview on the former television program “The Buzz.”

Patrick claimed he was repeatedly asked a hypothetical question about what he would do if he discovered that Jennylyn’s baby was not his. He said he initially refused to answer because he disliked the premise of the question.

Eventually, however, he responded that he would still love and accept the child even if the baby were not biologically his.

Patrick stressed in his recent interview that his answer was hypothetical and was never intended as a declaration that he doubted he was the father.

“I just answered the question na anong gagawin ko kung hindi sa akin. Hypothetical lang,” he explained.

According to Patrick, he and Jennylyn later argued after the television interview was seen by her camp. He said the paternity issue became a major point of disagreement, although other problems also surfaced during their conversation.

Their relationship ultimately ended while Jennylyn was pregnant.