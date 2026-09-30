Nearly two decades after his relationship with Jennylyn Mercado ended, Patrick Garcia has finally spoken at length about the controversy that surrounded their breakup, revealing that his daughter Michelle was among the reasons he decided to revisit a painful chapter of his past.
In an interview with Ogie Diaz uploaded on 29 September, Patrick shared his recollection of events dating back to 2007, when he and Jennylyn became a couple, through her pregnancy and the eventual collapse of their relationship in 2008.
For years, Patrick said he preferred not to publicly revisit what happened. That changed after Michelle began receiving negative comments online connected to controversies that happened long before she had anything to do with them.
According to Patrick, his daughter eventually asked why he had never told his side.
“Daddy, why don’t you tell your story? What really happened between you and your past?” Patrick recalled Michelle asking him.
He initially warned her that speaking publicly might not put an end to the criticism and could even intensify it. But Michelle, he said, was prepared for that possibility.
“Daddy, it’s okay, as long as they know the truth,” he quoted her as saying.
From pregnancy to plans of marriage
Patrick recalled that he and Jennylyn learned about her pregnancy together after he bought pregnancy test kits. Although the pregnancy was unplanned and initially made him nervous, he said he was prepared to face the responsibility.
Their families and respective managers were informed, and the couple later went to St. Luke’s Medical Center for an ultrasound. Patrick remembered hearing their baby’s heartbeat and said they initially thought they were expecting a girl.
He also claimed there had been an intention for them to marry. According to Patrick, they even appeared before a judge at the Makati Regional Trial Court, but their wedding plans did not materialize. He mentioned the Filipino belief in “sukob,” since his sister, actress Cheska Garcia, was also getting married that year.
Jennylyn eventually gave birth to their son, Alex Jazz, on 16 August, 2008.
Patrick revisits the paternity controversy
One of the most painful issues surrounding their relationship involved speculation at the time about the paternity of Jennylyn’s unborn child.
Patrick recalled hearing rumors linking Jennylyn to other men, but said he did not personally see the reports and initially dismissed them as part of the noise surrounding show business.
The controversy intensified, he said, following an interview on the former television program “The Buzz.”
Patrick claimed he was repeatedly asked a hypothetical question about what he would do if he discovered that Jennylyn’s baby was not his. He said he initially refused to answer because he disliked the premise of the question.
Eventually, however, he responded that he would still love and accept the child even if the baby were not biologically his.
Patrick stressed in his recent interview that his answer was hypothetical and was never intended as a declaration that he doubted he was the father.
“I just answered the question na anong gagawin ko kung hindi sa akin. Hypothetical lang,” he explained.
According to Patrick, he and Jennylyn later argued after the television interview was seen by her camp. He said the paternity issue became a major point of disagreement, although other problems also surfaced during their conversation.
Their relationship ultimately ended while Jennylyn was pregnant.
Patrick addresses accusations that he abandoned Jennylyn
Patrick also confronted one of the accusations that has followed him for years—that he was absent during Jennylyn’s pregnancy.
He acknowledged that he was not there for her during that period, but disputed the suggestion that his absence was because he did not want to take responsibility.
“I was never there for Jen during her pregnancy, not because I didn’t want to be there, but because she didn’t want me to be there,” Patrick claimed.
That remains Patrick’s account of what happened. Jennylyn had previously spoken publicly about the breakup from her own perspective, including her claims at the time that she lacked emotional and financial support and experienced considerable stress during her pregnancy.
Patrick said he had kept his version of events private for approximately 18 years, hoping that the controversy would eventually disappear as everyone moved forward with their lives.
But the continuing criticism directed at his family—and particularly Michelle—ultimately convinced him to speak.
For Patrick, revisiting the past was not simply about defending himself. He said he wanted people to understand that there was another perspective to a breakup that became one of Philippine show business’ most talked-about relationship controversies of its time.
Following his interview, Jennylyn’s management, Aguila Entertainment, announced that the actress would not respond to Patrick’s statements or grant interviews about the matter.
The statement emphasized that Patrick has the right to share his story, while Jennylyn has chosen to keep her own perspective private out of consideration for both families.
More importantly, Jennylyn made an appeal that echoed one central concern raised by Patrick: their families should be kept away from the hostility.
She specifically asked the public to stop attacking Patrick’s family, especially Michelle.
After almost 18 years, Patrick has finally placed his version of the past on record. Jennylyn, meanwhile, has chosen not to reopen hers—making it clear that, at least from her side, protecting the peace and privacy of their families now matters more than answering an old controversy.
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