“Ikaw, ano ang bag mo?” he quipped at the end of the video.

While Trillo did not identify anyone or explain whether the messages on his bag were directed at a particular person, some social media users quickly began connecting the post to actor Patrick Garcia.

The speculation comes after Garcia recently discussed his past relationship with Jennylyn Mercado during an interview with Ogie Diaz. Mercado is now married to Trillo.

Because of the timing, some netizens interpreted Trillo’s video—and particularly the words displayed on his bag—as a possible response to the renewed public discussion surrounding his wife’s previous relationship.

There is, however, no confirmation from Trillo that the post had anything to do with Garcia. His video itself remained playful and centered on his bag collection, leaving the supposed connection largely to online interpretation.

The post nevertheless generated buzz, showing how even a seemingly casual social media moment involving celebrities can quickly invite different readings from followers.

For now, Trillo appears to be letting his unusual red bag—and his cheeky question, “Ano ang bag mo?”—do the talking.