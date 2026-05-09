Jennylyn Mercado: Mom for the times

Theirs is a family that shows how blended relationships can work in the best way, driven no doubt by the love and openness of the couple.

And for Jennylyn, mother of three and wife bar none, a home is most important, to make a good and welcoming home, that is. No sacrifice seems too much for her to ensure home is the safest haven for her family.

After the birth of the couple’s daughter Dylan in 2022, Jennylyn decided to take a hiatus from acting to focus on motherhood, wanting to experience the milestones she missed with her firstborn Jazz due to her career demands at the time.

Widely described in various interviews as a dedicated, hands-on mother and a supportive partner who prioritizes family stability above all else, Jennylyn shines a light on the simple touches that make a huge difference.

It is why she embraced the chance to represent Beautéderm’s Reverie, a home fragrance line featuring air and fabric fresheners, for the second time, after the company’s CEO Rei Anicoche Tan approached her with the proposal to relaunch the line.

Jennylyn, at the recent event, talked extensively about the importance of making sure a home smells good. It not not lifts but sets the mood, and makes a family feel nurtured within their safe spaces.

Jennylyn has been described as the "disciplinarian" in their family, who balances nurturing love with firm boundaries, and she credits her parenting style to her own late adoptive mother, Mommy Lydia, who was reportedly “gentle but strict.”

She continue to advocate for her eldest, who is on the autism spectrum. Jennylyn emphasizes early intervention, as well as unconditional love and a supportive environment.

Difficult as it may seem in her circumstances, Jennylyn has managed to build a career, nurture a family and even establish a small beauty business of her own.

Dubbed the Ultimate Star in show business, Jennylyn Mercado shows that she is also the ultimate modern mom, who knows what holds the most value in life: Family, comfort and wellness, inside and out.