“Star Magic is deeply concerned about the hurtful comments directed at our artist Michelle Garcia, who is only 13 years old,” the agency said.

“We ask the public to refrain from involving Michelle in matters concerning adults that happened before she was born.”

The controversy surrounding Michelle emerged after Patrick recently spoke publicly about his past relationship with Jennylyn, revisiting events from many years ago. The discussion subsequently generated reactions on social media, with some comments eventually being directed at Patrick’s daughter.

Star Magic made clear that it is prepared to intervene should the harassment continue.

“We are prepared to take appropriate action against those who continue to harass Michelle, in accordance with laws protecting children from abuse and libel,” the agency stated.

The warning underscores the agency’s position that whatever disagreements or opinions the public may have about controversies involving adults, a minor should not become a target because of her family connections.

Michelle is building a career of her own under Star Magic, and the management group said its priority is protecting the young artist as she navigates an industry where public exposure increasingly comes with scrutiny on social media.

“We continue to support Michelle and look after her well-being,” Star Magic added.

The situation also highlights a difficult reality faced by children of celebrities: controversies involving their parents can quickly reach them through social media even when they have no involvement in the events being discussed.

For Star Magic, the boundary in Michelle’s case is clear. At 13, she deserves the opportunity to pursue her own path without being made responsible for a chapter in the lives of adults that unfolded long before she entered the picture.