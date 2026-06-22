Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado team up in action-packed series

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado join forces in the action light drama Sanggang Dikit FR.

The series follows police officers Antonio “Tonyo” Conde (Trillo), a resourceful investigator known for his unconventional methods, and Roberta “Bobby” Enriquez (Mercado), a spirited and fiercely competitive cop. Bound by personal tragedies and a murder case that hits close to home, the two must work together as they uncover the truth while confronting their own painful pasts.