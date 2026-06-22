Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado team up in action-packed series

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado join forces in the action light drama Sanggang Dikit FR.
The series follows police officers Antonio “Tonyo” Conde (Trillo), a resourceful investigator known for his unconventional methods, and Roberta “Bobby” Enriquez (Mercado), a spirited and fiercely competitive cop. Bound by personal tragedies and a murder case that hits close to home, the two must work together as they uncover the truth while confronting their own painful pasts.
Also starring Joross Gamboa, Liezel Lopez, Juancho Trivino, Sam Pinto, Chanty Videla, Zonia Mejia, Kim Perez, Matthew Uy, Seb Pajarillo, and John Vic De Guzman, the series is further strengthened by veteran actors Roi Vinzon, Al Tantay, Nova Villa, Allen Dizon, Marina Benipayo, and Jeffrey Santos.