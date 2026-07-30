Star Magic has clarified that remarks Kim Chiu made about her sister in a 2023 interview no longer reflect their present situation, following the filing of a criminal complaint against her sibling.
In a statement released by Star Magic on her behalf, the actress explained that while her comments at the time were truthful and reflected the circumstances then, significant information surfaced in 2025 prompted her to pursue legal action.
“As a result, a criminal complaint filed by Kim against Ms. Lakambini Chiu is currently pending before the proper authorities,” the statement read.
Star Magic said the clarification was issued to address confusion arising from the circulation of the old interview, which has recently resurfaced online. It emphasized that Chiu remains committed to pursuing the case through the proper legal process “to establish the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and seek justice.”
Star Magic also appealed for the public’s understanding and respect for the actress’ privacy as the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings.