“I won in this life. I fell in love with a good man and I’ll never stop being grateful for that,” Nikka wrote on Instagram.

She went on to describe Patrick as a self-made and hardworking person who has consistently looked after her.

“A self-made man. A hardworking man. A gentle man and safe man. A man who takes care of me in all the ways that matter,” she added.

Her message came amid reactions to Patrick’s interview with Ogie Diaz, where the actor revisited his history with Jennylyn after remaining largely silent about their past for nearly 18 years.

During the interview, Patrick addressed allegations that he had abandoned or neglected Jennylyn and their son, Alex Jazz. According to the actor, he decided to speak because the controversy had resurfaced and was already affecting members of his present family.

Patrick particularly cited the negative comments directed at his daughter Michelle Garcia, saying she had been pulled into an issue that happened long before. The situation, he said, became one of the reasons he finally decided to give his account of what transpired between him and Jennylyn.

Jennylyn, meanwhile, has not publicly answered Patrick’s recent statements. Her camp had earlier appealed to the public not to direct attacks at members of the Garcia family.

Her husband, Dennis Trillo, subsequently posted a message on Facebook that appeared to allude to the controversy, although he did not identify Patrick by name.

“Hindi ako pabor sa bashing, pero salamat at naalala mo si Jazz dahil sa pag bash sa anak mo,” Dennis wrote.

He followed it with another message: “O spread LOVE not Hate.”

Patrick and Jennylyn became a couple in 2007. Jennylyn’s pregnancy was made public in January 2008, and their relationship ended the following month while she was expecting their son Jazz.

Years later, both moved forward with their respective lives and families. Jennylyn eventually married Dennis, while Patrick married Nikka in 2015 and started a family with her.

With a decades-old chapter once again becoming a subject of public conversation, Nikka’s message made her own position clear—not by revisiting the details of Patrick’s previous relationship, but by speaking about the husband and father she knows today.

For Nikka, amid the criticism and competing narratives surrounding the past, her response was ultimately personal: gratitude for the life and marriage she shares with Patrick.