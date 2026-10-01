That journey took center stage during her birthday celebration at Stalla Suites on September 24. Instead of focusing solely on the festivities, Ortega used the occasion to reflect on the principles that have guided her career and the vision she continues to pursue as a business leader.

“Pray as if everything depends on God, and work as if everything depends on you,” Ortega told members of the media.

It is a philosophy that captures how she approaches entrepreneurship: faith may provide direction, but dreams still require discipline and action.

For Ortega, there were no shortcuts to reaching her present position. She believes lasting accomplishments are built gradually, particularly when entrepreneurs are willing to remain committed even when immediate results are nowhere in sight.

“Don’t be afraid to dream big. Take it one step at a time and trust the process,” she said.

“Success doesn’t happen overnight. You have to put in the work, stay patient, and continue believing in your vision.”

Just as important, she said, is learning how to deal with disappointment. Rather than viewing failure as the end of an ambition, Ortega sees setbacks as part of becoming a stronger entrepreneur.

“Failures are just a natural part of the journey. What matters is that you learn from them and keep moving forward,” she added.

Turning business success into a bigger purpose

As her entrepreneurial story continues to evolve, Ortega is also putting greater emphasis on a concern that affects many Filipino families: access to healthcare protection.

Among the initiatives she is helping develop and promote is AYOS Health Card, a healthcare product designed to offer another option for individuals who may not receive medical coverage through a traditional employer-sponsored arrangement.

According to information presented during the event, the card provides HMO benefits covering services such as inpatient and outpatient care, emergency-room treatment, diagnostic and laboratory procedures, and dental services, subject to the plan’s applicable terms and conditions.

The company is positioning the product particularly for freelancers, individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises looking for healthcare coverage options.

One feature highlighted by AYOS involves its treatment of certain pre-existing medical conditions. The company says some common conditions—including asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD, polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, and controlled diabetes—may qualify for partial coverage after activation and the required processing period, depending on the specific terms of the plan.

Other, more serious pre-existing conditions may require a six-month waiting period and remain subject to applicable limitations and exclusions.

Helping introduce the AYOS brand to a wider audience are personalities Tart Carlos, Petite and Anton Diva, who serve as its brand ambassadors.

But behind the products, partnerships and expansion plans is the same principle Ortega says helped her establish her career: start with a dream, work consistently toward it and refuse to allow failure to have the final word.

Her birthday celebration therefore became more than a personal milestone. It offered Ortega a chance to look at what she has already built while setting her sights on what comes next.

And as she continues growing her business, Ortega hopes that her own experience can encourage a new generation of entrepreneurs to pursue success with patience, purpose and the courage to keep going.