More than 200 local artists and art collectives are participating in this year’s edition, presenting an eclectic collection that ranges from paintings and sculptures to large-scale installations.

Among the participating groups are Pugad ni Art Studio, ARTiculate, Voyage and Yaru nu Artes Ivatan, reflecting the diversity of artistic voices coming from different communities and backgrounds.

More than simply displaying finished works, Gateway Art Fair brings audiences closer to the creative process itself. Visitors can attend public art talks, watch artists at work during live painting demonstrations and participate in hands-on workshops throughout the four-day celebration.

The activities provide an opportunity for established and emerging artists to interact directly with the public while encouraging more people—especially younger audiences—to discover and appreciate Philippine visual arts.

Accessibility remains one of the event’s strongest features. Admission to the fair and its public activities is free, allowing mallgoers, families, students, collectors and casual art enthusiasts to experience a major gathering of Filipino artists without an entrance fee.

Now on its fifth edition, Gateway Art Fair continues to provide artists with a highly visible platform outside the traditional gallery setting. By bringing their works into one of Metro Manila’s busiest commercial districts, the event introduces art to audiences who might not ordinarily visit museums, galleries or formal exhibitions.

The J. Amado Araneta Foundation and Gateway Gallery present this year’s fair in partnership with the Quezon City Government, Metrobank, Boysen Paints and other supporting organizations.

The 5th Gateway Art Fair 2026 is open during mall hours until October 4 at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.

For anyone looking to spend the weekend surrounded by paintings, sculptures and the people behind them, the fair offers something particularly valuable: a chance to experience the breadth of Filipino artistry in one place—and for free.