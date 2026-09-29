He was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on 10 September 2026 Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 57 in Pampanga. The warrant carries no recommended bail.

Police personnel subsequently coordinated with the airline to verify the subject’s travel status and confirmed that he was aboard a flight from Singapore.

Upon arrival, the joint team implemented the warrant attempts the International Arrival Area. The accused was formally arrested, informed of the nature of his arrest, and apprised of his constitutional rights. Authorities also used an Alternative Recording Device during the operation.

The accused remains in the custody of Regional Intelligence Division, Regional Special Operations Group 3 for documentation and proper disposition.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of timely intelligence-sharing and close coordination among police units and airport authorities in ensuring that wanted persons are held accountable,” said PNP AVSEGROUP Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr.