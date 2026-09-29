The parcel’s claimant was arrested and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the seized substance, for appropriate disposition and possible charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and applicable customs laws.

The operation involved the BOC-NAIA, Enforcement and Security Service-Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, X-Ray Inspection Project, PDEA and other agencies.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Maria Yasmin Obillos-Mapa said evolving concealment methods require Customs personnel to remain vigilant in inspecting international parcels.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said enforcement efforts would also focus on identifying and pursuing individuals behind illegal drug shipments.