“With a longer term comes greater responsibility and accountability,” the DILG said.

“The extension does not diminish the duties of incumbent barangay and SK officials, nor does it exempt them from pending or future administrative, civil, or criminal investigations and liabilities arising from their incumbency,” it added.

The law also revises term limits and provides mechanisms for filling vacancies in the SK and continuing training for local officials.

With the elections reset to 2028, the DILG said the final inventory and turnover of barangay and SK properties, financial records, documents and other assets originally intended for the transition after the 2026 polls will no longer proceed as scheduled.

The October 2026 Barangay Assembly, however, will push through on any Saturday or Sunday of the month.

The DILG said the longer terms should give local officials more time to complete programs and respond to community needs while remaining answerable for their actions.

“Ang mas mahabang termino ay hindi lamang dagdag na panahon sa panunungkulan. Ito ay dagdag na panahon para maglingkod, maghatid ng resulta, at managot sa taumbayan,” the department said.

The Comelec has suspended preparations for the previously scheduled November 2026 polls following the signing of RA 12326, although the law is now being challenged before the Supreme Court.